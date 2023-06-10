Training prog on cane, bamboo, beads-making

YINGKIONG, 9 Jun: Upper Siang DC Hage Lailang on Friday inaugurated a month-long training programme on ‘cane and bamboo and beads-making’ at the government crafts centre here.

The DC commended the textile & handicrafts department for organising the programme to impart skills to the youths, and advised the trainees to “take benefits of the training programme.”

Textile & Handicrafts Assistant Director Onam Pertin said that “the main objective of the training is to give exposure and develop the skill of the local youths.”

Around 50 people, including students from different schools, will undergo the training, which will be conducted in two sessions – morning and afternoon.

While the morning session will be for the normal trainees, the afternoon session will be for the student trainees only.

Ninna Lego, the owner of ‘House of Macnok’, and Pokrin Mitkong, a state handicrafts awardee, will impart the training. (DIPRO)