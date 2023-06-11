Four die in road accident

RAGA, 10 Jun: Four passengers, including the driver, died in a road accident that occurred in Kamle district on Saturday.

The accident occurred when the Tata Sumo (AS-01AP-2973), carrying nine passengers from Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district to Itanagar, fell into a deep gorge near Kemlico village in the morning, Kamle DC Adong Pertin informed in a release.

Three passengers died on the spot, while the driver of the vehicle succumbed to his injuries at the Nido Techi District Hospital in Raga.

The deceased have been identified as Tagam Baja, Lonku @ Golom Tad (STS staffer) and Yamem Laa, all from Kamle district, and Saiful Islam (driver) from Dejoo in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, the DC said.

Three passengers suffered grievous injuries, while the condition of the two other passengers, who received minor injuries, is stated to be out of danger.

The injured persons have been identified as Sage Muri, Yagum Thapa and Baja Taam, all from Kamle district, Ajit Tudu, of Boginadi in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, and Pradip Singh, of Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.

All the injured passengers have been referred to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences in Naharlagun after being given first aid by the medical superintendent of the district hospital.

The bodies of T Baja and Yamem Laa have been handed over to their respective families, while the body of Golom Tad has been kept for autopsy.

“The relative of the driver was yet to arrive when the report was being filed,” the release said.

The DC, along with Inspector Gocham Tassa, a police team, and local people provided active assistance in the search and rescue operation.