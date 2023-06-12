EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with development ministers of Germany, Australia

New Delhi, 11 Jun: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held separate talks with German Development Minister Svenja Schulze and her Australian counterpart Pat Conroy focusing on bilateral relations and cooperation under the G20 framework.

The meetings took place on the margins of the G20 Development Ministers’ conclave in Varanasi.

“Pleasure to begin G20 Development Ministers’ meeting with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development @SvenjaSchulze68. Discussed our shared priorities that #G20DMM seeks to take forward. Also spoke about the Sustainable Development Summit and third country partnerships,” Jaishankar tweeted.

On his meeting with Conroy, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Australia figured in the talks.

“Glad to welcome Australian Development Minister @PatConroy1 in Varanasi for the #G20DMM. Naturally, we spoke about PM @narendramodi’s recent visit to Australia. Also discussed how our two countries can cooperate on development issues in the Pacific,” Jaishankar said in another tweet.

The external affairs minister also held talks with Secretary General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan.

“A good meeting with Secretary General of @UNCTAD, @RGrynspan on #G20DMM sidelines. Agreed that G20 plays an important role in alleviating concerns of Global South. Will also work closely to ensure the advancement of SDG goals,” Jaishankar tweeted.

He also held separate talks with EU Commissioner for International Partner-ships Jutta Urpilainen

“A great meeting with EU Commissioner for International Partnerships @JuttaUrpilainen. Discussed the G20 meeting. Also took forward our conversation about synergizing Global Gateway with India’s development partnership initiatives,” Jaishankar said.

India is hosting the conclave of development ministers of the G-20 member nations from June 11-13 in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.

It is expected to focus on disruptions in global supply chains, food and energy security challenges and impacts of climate change, among other issues.

The G20 Development Ministers’ conclave follows the Voice of the Global South Summit that was hosted by India in January, and the decisions taken at the Varanasi meet will also contribute to the UN summit on Sustainable Develo-pment Goals (SDGs) in September, the Ministry of External Affairs said. (PTI)