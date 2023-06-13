Tada, Lap win silver in National School Games Judo

ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: Tang Tada and Kentu Lap won a silver medal each in judo in the 66th National School Games in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.

Tada and Lap, both from the government higher secondary school in Ganga village here, had competed in the below 45 kgs and the below 60 kgs bodyweight category, respectively.

Kentem Palong (-40 kgs) of the Sports Academy Changlang

and Monjula Marai (-40kg) of the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, Chimpu finished fifth, after they lost the bronze medal bouts.