IMC to conduct drives to remove stray dogs

ITANAGAR, 17 May: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) in a press release on Friday informed that it is going to conduct drives to remove stray dogs from within its jurisdiction.

Seeking the people’s cooperation during the drives, the IMC appealed to them to not kill stray dogs.

The drive will be conducted in coordination with the ICR district administration and the line departments, the release said.

Meanwhile, the IMC has condemned the press statement issued by the Ward 13 corporator regarding killing of stray animals within the IMC’s jurisdiction.

“The corporator has conveyed his regret on the matter and withdrawn his statement,” it informed.