Paklu Taipodia to host bodybuilding, fitness c’ship in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 17 May: Internationally famous bodybuilder Paklu Taipodia will be hosting the two-day ‘Paklu Taipodia Classic National Bodybuilding & Fitness Championship’ in the community hall of the art & culture directorate here from 24 August.

This is the first time that Arunachal Pradesh will be hosting the championship, under the patronage of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, lawmakers Techi Kaso (Itanagar), Techi Rotu (Sagalee), and Mama Natung (Seppa West), union minister Kiren Rijiju, MP Tapir Gao, and many others.

A few hundred athletes from across the country are expected to take part in the open event, which will be organised by Himachal Pradesh-based Kailasha Fitness Company MD Abhisek Kaushal.

Taipodia had launched a classic T-shirt in the Mr India Bodybuilding Championship, India’s biggest bodybuilding event, in Chandigarh on 17 March, to be used in this national championship, which offers cash awards and other prizes worth above Rs 20 lakhs.

“As Arunachal is known for its global sports medal holders in karate, weightlifting and taekwondo, and arm wrestler Pakjar Tapipodia was the first to fly Arunachal’s flag in the global field, the event is expected to serve as a platform to promote this state with Arunachal Observer (print) and Arunachal News Live (electronic) as media partners,” Taipodia said.

The championship events will include 17 categories: 1) Senior and junior

men’s bodybuilding; 2) Open women’s sports model, 3) Men’s fitness & classic model, and 4) Deadlifting (powerlifting), while for Arunachali athletes the open events are Mr Arunachal, Mr Hornbill and Mr Papum Pare.

“A large number of athletes from the host state areexpected to showcase their abilities,” she said, adding that “all winners will be awarded at the venue on 25 August evening.”

Taipodia has won 36 medals so far, including the World Global Women Achiever Leadership Award);Miss Asia overall winner in games and sports; gold medal in Ms Asia Glutetan model; silver medal in Ms Asia Bikini model; and bronze medal in Miss Asia Sports model, to name a few.