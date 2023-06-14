Our dilemma and APPSC fiasco

Editor,

As the prevailing situation in Arunachal Pradesh pertaining to the APPSC fiasco has been full of complexity and without any progressive outcome, all the stakeholders including government, public and various pressure groups have been struggling since past six months and beyond to resolve the issue but all in vain.

The recent stay order of the Gauhati High Court regarding subsequent appointment of the new chairman and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has brought a state of despair among the aspirant community sincerely waiting for a committed APPSC chairman and members to assume office soon, thereafter continue with the examinations in a fast track mode.

There is no iota of doubt that the Constitution of India empowers citizens with judicial remedy against violation of any personal right and liberty enabling the members to file a writ petition in the Gauhati High Court, challenging the recalled order of their appointment issued on 28 April, 2023.

All the recent developments have raised various questions regarding the future of the present generation desperately preparing for upcoming examinations with an optimistic mindset. Who is to be held responsible?

Real victims within such complexity are the millennials looking forward for a bright future as the saying goes: ‘Time and tide wait for none.’ Although the government has notified order regarding age relaxation but the recruiting agency being defunct for almost six months and beyond, will the order relating to age relaxation hold any pragmatic value?

The government has time and again stated its commitment towards bright future of the state in every aspect without any compromise. But the action without any due diligence, be it requesting the Union Public Service Commission to conduct examinations responding to which the UPSC has thoroughly reminded the state government that the APPSC is functional with one of its member still in position due to which the request cannot be accorded. Even the contested recalled order of the appointment of APPSC chairman and members has put forward a big question regarding the official proceedings which lacks proper research and circumstantial outcome.

The youths of Arunachal pradesh have been put under dilemma.

A strong commitment and dedication following due process, proper research and diligently performing official proceedings is the need of the hour for a logical solution and to secure the future of present and the upcoming generation.

Baking Bagra,

Naharlagun