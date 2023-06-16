Illegal encroachment a threat to Namdapha National Park

[Samshum Changmi]

The Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve, located in Changlang district, encompasses a sprawling 1985.245 sq kms area. This protected region boasts four species of big cats and is home to numerous rare and endangered flora and fauna. Notably, it is host to the northernmost lowland evergreen rainforests on the planet at 27 ?N latitude. However, the park’s existence as a natural treasure is currently under severe jeopardy due to illegal encroachment by various groups.

Among the encroachers, the Yobin (Lisu) tribe takes centre stage. It is believed that they migrated from China’s Yunan province several decades ago. Disturbingly, as many as 241 households from the tribe have encroached on an approximate 30 sq kms’ area within the park’s core zone. Other encroachers include Chakma refugees and local villagers.

The Yobin community, particularly, claims that the stretch from 17 Mile of Namdapha National Park to Chokam Pass rightfully belongs to them. They argue that the government of India forcibly occupied and declared their ancestral land a national park without engaging in any dialogue with the community. However, the lack of evidence makes it challenging to establish the Yobin community’s claim over the Namdapha National Park. Some available information indicates that a few families from Gandhigram started cultivation in the region between the Namdapha river and 60 Mile in the early 1970s due to flood-induced damage to their cultivatable land.

Before its declaration as a national park and tiger reserve, the current area of Namdapha was initially designated as the Namdapha reserve forest in 1970 by the governor of Assam. It was subsequently recognised as a wildlife sanctuary in 1972 under the Assam Forest Regulation Act, 1891. In 1983, it was officially declared as the Namdapha National Park under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and in the same year it was established as India’s 15th tiger reserve.

Throughout this process, there is no evidence of any dialogue between the Yobins and government representatives. Official data suggests that no human settlement was observed as far as the 80th mile of the national park. Furthermore, the census data from 1971 and 1981 indicate no recorded Yobin villages or settlements within the Namdapha National Park (formerly Namdapha Forest Reserve-1971). The only Yobin villages found in the census data are Gandhigram, Achidudi, and Hazolu, which lie well beyond the boundaries of the park and tiger reserve. Thus, at present, the Yobin community’s claim over Namdapha Park as their ancestral land cannot be substantiated due to a lack of evidence.

The encroachment has had severe repercussions on the park’s ecology, biodiversity, and the security and livelihoods of local communities. The encroachers have cleared vast areas of forest land for agriculture, resulting in the destruction of wildlife habitats, poaching of animals, water source pollution, and soil erosion. Consequently, conflicts between the park authorities and encroachers have escalated in recent years. Recorded clashes include the attack on forest guards and the subsequent burning down of the protection camp at 25 Mile on 14 November, 2022, as well as the demolition of the forest beat camp in Burma Nalla on 5 June within Namdapha Park.

The state government has offered rehabilitation packages, such as land or cash, to the encroachers to encourage their relocation outside the park’s jurisdiction. However, many encroachers have either refused to accept the offer or demanded higher compensation.

Addressing the illegal encroachment on Namdapha National Park necessitates urgent and effective action from all stakeholders. This complex and sensitive issue not only endangers one of India’s most unique and invaluable natural heritage sites but also violates the rights and interests of the indigenous people who depend on the park for their sustenance and cultural practices.

The government, civil society, media, and the public must collaborate to raise awareness about the significance and beauty of the Namdapha National Park. It is crucial to expose timber smuggling and prevent further illegal activities by the encroachers. Supporting and empowering local communities in safeguarding their environment and resources is equally important. Ultimately, finding a sustainable and inclusive solution for the rehabilitation of the encroachers is essential.

The Namdapha National Park stands as a remarkable and precious asset for Arunachal and India as a whole. Preserving and conserving this unique ecosystem with its rich biodiversity and natural splendor must be prioritised. Resolving the issue of illegal encroachment is imperative before irreparable damage occurs to the park and its inhabitants. (The contributor may be contacted by email: Samsc20@gmail.com, or by phone: 9612563131)