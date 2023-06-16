Training progs on dragon fruit

MOMONG, 15 Jun: Sixty-one farmwomen and farmers benefitted from training programmes on ‘scientific cultivation of dragon fruit’, organised by the Namsai KVK at Momong village on 6 June, and at Chowkham-4 area on 15 June.

“The training was conducted to popularise and create awareness on dragon fruit – an exotic high-value crop – and its cultivation, especially among the tribal women SHGs and farmers,” the KVK informed in a release.

KVK horticulture scientist Rebecca Eko apprised the participants of dragon fruit cultivation, and screened audiovisual clippings “for easy dissemination of the technology,” it said.

At the end of the programme, the farmers selected under the OFT were provided with dragon fruit saplings, soil conditioners, and organic biofertilizers.