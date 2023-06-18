Educational deficits in Shi-Yomi

[ Phurba Dorjee Philley ]

Introduction

Education is the foundation upon which societies thrive and individuals realise their potential. However, Shi-Yomi district, nestled in a remote corner of Arunachal Pradesh, grapples with a crippling education system. For decades, the absence of a science stream in both government and private schools, coupled with the absence of central schools like Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), as well as missionary schools like VKV and RKM, and institutes such as polytechnics and Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), has hindered the district’s educational growth.

This article sheds light on the dire state of education in Shi-Yomi and highlights the urgent need for involvement of public leaders, community-based organisations (CBO), student organisations, and civil society organisations to address this issue.

Absence of science stream

Since the inception of the district, the absence of a dedicated science stream in both government and private schools has curtailed the educational prospects of the students in Shi-Yomi district. Deprived of exposure to scientific knowledge, practical experiments, and critical thinking skills, students are ill-equipped to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields.

The lack of a science stream stifles innovation and hampers the district’s progress in emerging scientific and technological domains.

Absence of central schools, missionary institutions

Central schools, such as KV and JNV, provide quality education to students in remote areas, often offering a holistic curriculum, well-trained faculty, and access to resources. Unfortunately, Shi-Yomi district lacks the presence of such central schools. Additionally, the absence of missionary schools like VKV and RKM further compounds the educational deficit in the region.

Central schools and missionary institutions often play a vital role in promoting inclusive education, fostering talent, and nurturing overall development. Their absence in Shi-Yomi district deprives the students of opportunities for cultural exchange, exposure to diverse perspectives, and access to enhanced educational resources.

The missing link

Technical and vocational education form an integral part of a well-rounded education system. Polytechnic institutes and ITIs equip students with practical skills, preparing them for various trades and professions.

However, Shi-Yomi district lacks such crucial institutions, limiting opportunities for vocational training and skill development. This further exacerbates the existing disparity and hampers economic growth and self-sufficiency.

Migration

Given the lack of science stream, technical institute, vocational institute, educational infrastructure and limited resources, students from Shi-Yomi district are left with no choice but to migrate to other districts in pursuit of better educational opportunities.

Despite facing financial constraints, families make great sacrifices to support their children’s education, including securing loans or relying on extended family networks. This trend of student migration places an immense burden on families who must manage additional expenses such as accommodation, transportation and living costs in the host district.

Moreover, it disrupts the social fabric of the community as young students are separated from their families and familiar environments, leading to emotional and psychological challenges.

Role of public leaders, CBOs

Addressing the educational deficits in Shi-Yomi district necessitates concerted efforts from public leaders, CBOs, student groups, and civil society organisations. It is essential for political leaders (like elected representatives, representatives from local bodies, and leaders of the opposition) and administrators to prioritise education as a key developmental agenda.

Allocating funds, developing infrastructure, and formulating policies that promote the establishment of a science stream, central schools, technical and vocational institutes will be crucial steps in transforming the educational landscape of the district.

CBOs, student organisations, and civil society organisations can act as catalysts for change by raising awareness, mobilising resources, and advocating improved educational facilities. Their involvement can foster collaborations between stakeholders, encouraging public-private partnerships, and attracting investments in the educational sector.

Conclusion

The education system in Shi-Yomi district is plagued by the absence of a science stream, central schools, and technical and vocational institutes. This deficit stifles intellectual growth, limits career prospects, and hampers overall development for students in the region.

It is imperative for public leaders, community organisations, student groups, and civil society organisations to collaborate and advocate the establishment of a science stream, central schools like KV and JNV, missionary schools like VKV and RKM, and technical institutes like polytechnics and ITIs. By bridging these gaps, Shi-Yomi district can empower its youths with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive; stop migration in search of better educational opportunities leading to less financial burden on poor families; contributing to the growth and progress of the district and Arunachal as a whole. (The writer is a lecturer at the Government Polytechnic College, Namsai.)