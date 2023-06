The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress’ (APYC) two-day ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Banderdewa to Itanagar concluded on Sunday. Among others, APCC president Nabam Tuki and IYC state in-charge Nur Sofiqul participated in the yatra, “which was aimed at spreading the message of love and to question the BJP’s double-engine government over inflation, unemployment, religious intolerance, corruption, hatred, etc,” the APYC said.