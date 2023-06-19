29 OIL-sponsored students qualify for JEE (advanced)

ITANAGAR, 18 Jun: Twenty-nine out of 30 students of the Oil India Ltd (OIL) Super 30 Itanagar’s 2022-’23 batch have qualified for the advanced Joint Entrance Exam (JEE).

The results came out on Sunday.

The qualified candidates are Koj Tami Gyambo, Terbin Bagra, Tarh Haniya, Chukhu Nyia Loma, Jarnu Bujuk, Neelam Doin, Jomson Ejing, Nending Pengo, Bujum Nalo, Karduk Gao, Gyati Pange, Gemi Riba, Lukge Jilen, Rubu Nomo, Kaling Tayeng, Karbi Yuro, Lire Nirin, Horli Amo, Zenith Singkom, Lishi Teshi, Biri Yachu, Chera Tanang, Gumli Romin, Sonam Lhamu, Bullo Anku, Miyam Perme, Neha Chungkrang, Tabom Pali, and Kuyung Lego.

The OIL’s Centre for Social Responsibility & Leadership provides free coaching for a year to 30 underprivileged students of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. It has centres in Guwahati, Nagaon, Dibrugarh and Jorhat in Assam, and Itanagar in Arunachal.

Last year, in the JEE (advanced), 21 students out of 30 had qualified. Out of them, 12 were selected for the IIT, 10 for the NIT, and seven in government colleges.

This year, the total number of BTech seats in all the IITS is around 16,053.