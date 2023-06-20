DDMA alerts people to monsoon calamities

DAPORIJO, 19 Jun: The Upper Subansiri District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has alerted the people of the district to the potential dangers of natural calamities, in view of the monsoon bringing heavy rainfall in the region.

It has also issued tips on remaining safe from flashfloods and landslides.

“The people have been advised to avoid building in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas; move immediately to higher ground if there is any possibility of a flashflood; not enter into flood and landslide-prone areas during rains; refrain from touching electric poles and transformers; avoid travelling during extreme thunder and rain; avoid venturing into river for fishing, swimming etc, during the peak monsoon season.”

The DDMA also advised the people to “keep things and appliances on higher grounds, keep safe drinking water and first aid box with necessary medicines, remain alert, and avoid rumours.”

The authority advised the people to contact the district’s emergency operation centre in +91 9485236667 “if struck by a disaster.” (DIPRO)