DC pays surprise visit to govt offices

YINGKIONG, 19 Jun: Upper Siang DC Hage Lailang paid surprise visits to various government offices here on Monday to take stock of the punctuality of the officials and staffers.

This was done in view of a series of complaints from the public regarding absence of government officials during office hours.

After checking the attendance of the employees, the DC directed all the officials

to “adhere to office timing to avoid inconvenience to the public and work in a well-coordinated manner for quick delivery of services to the public.”

He added that “lackadaisical attitude of any government official in their duty hours won’t be tolerated,” and asked all the offices to “maintain proper attendance register,” and to “make the best use of biometric attendance system to ensure punctuality and sincerity of officials.” (DIPRO)