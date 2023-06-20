Manipur is a fit case for imposition of President’s Rule

The ethnic violence continues to rock Manipur. Despite the heavy deployment of central forces, the situation is tense on the ground. Even the visit of union Home Minister Amit Shah has failed to bring any solution and violence continues to rock the state. The government of India seems to have lost control of the state. The state government is failing to control the situation. Manipur is a fit case for imposition of President’a Rule. Strangely, the BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in Manipur is maintaining stoic silence over the Manipur violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is usually very vocal, has not spoken a word till now. The Congress party on Monday slammed the BJP and the PM’s silence on the ongoing violence in Manipur. The Congress alleged that the prime minister’s silence confirmed that his party is interested in prolonging the conflict. The Congress’ attack came a day after it demanded that an all-party delegation be allowed to visit the state. It is time PM Modi spoke on the issue and tried to bring peace in the troubled state. The ethnic violence in Manipur poses a serious threat to the peace and security of the entire Northeast region. Bordering Myanmar, the state of Manipur is a very sensitive region of the country. If things go wrong there, it can impact the whole NE region.