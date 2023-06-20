Guv exhorts youths to play sports

Pasang Wangchuk Sona Memorial State Level Hockey Championship

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik exhorted the youths of the state to participate in games and sports activities, “as they inculcate the spirit of competitiveness, foster camaraderie, and develop leadership quality.”

Parnaik, who declared the Pasang Wangchuk Sona Memorial State Level Hockey Championship at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu on Monday, advised the players and the people associated with Hockey Arunachal to “make the state a hockey powerhouse of India.”

Stating that “Arunachal Pradesh has potential in games and sports,” he commended Sports Minister Mama Natung for announcing to have Astro-Turf hockey grounds laid in the districts.

He also suggested “developing the facilities at high altitudes, so that the players develop stamina and strength.”

Natung, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, and Hockey Arunachal president Gumjum Haider also spoke.

Teams from Leparada, West Siang, Siang, Papum Pare, Pakke-Kessang, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kamle, Kra Daadi and the Itanagar Capital Region are participating in the maiden state-level hockey tournament, Hockey Arunachal, the organiser of the tournament, informed. (Raj Bhavan)