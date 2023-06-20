RIWATCH celebrates Nat’l Reading Day

NEW ABALI, 19 Jun: The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures & Heritage (RIWATCH) celebrated the National Reading Day at the government secondary school here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday.

To mark the day, the institute organised a programme themed ‘A celebration of literacy’ to “remind the students of the value of reading books,” it informed in a release.

Addressing the students, RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages coordinator Dr Tame Ramya encouraged them to “keep the reading habits as part of your daily life and keep the knowledge transmitting from one generation to the next,” the release stated.

Dr Ramya suggested to the school authority to “organise programmes such as read-aloud competition, speed reading competition, and other innovative reading skills among the students.”

More than 50 students of different classes participated in the programme.

In addition, a RIWATCH publication on tribal folktales of Arunachal Pradesh, titled Tales from the Moon-Tree Land, was donated to the school library.

Later, the RIWATCH staff visited the Bamboosa Library in Tezu (Lohit) to participate in an ‘open house book reading’ session, it said.

DIPRO adds: The day was celebrated at the newly renovated district library in headquarters Roing also.

Attending the function, DC Soumya Sourabh advised the students to cultivate reading habit, saying that “reading improves one’s grasp over spoken language, which in turn boosts one’s confidence.”

“The confidence and the knowledge gained through reading will help you forge ahead in life and be successful career persons,” she added.

The volunteers of the Dibang Youth Library Network demonstrated how to read, and presented a skit on the importance of reading.

Around 60 students from various government schools of the district attended the programme.