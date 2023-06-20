Para-karateka Gollo John wins gold in Int’l Open Karate C’ship

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: Para-karate player Gollo John of Arunachal Pradesh, representing India at the International Open Karate Championship-2023, won a gold medal in individual kata in the divyangjan category.

The event was held in Talkotra Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, on 17 and 18 June.

The visually impaired athlete had earlier won many a medal in various national and international competitions.

At the national level, John has so far won five gold medals, while in the international level he has 11 gold medals in his kitty, besides one silver and two bronze medals.

John was declared the ‘best player of the tournament’ of the first International Open Karate Championship-2018.

Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) secretary-general Techi Sonu said that “John’s achievements are a great inspiration for upcoming para-athletes of the state.”

The PAA appealed to the state government to provide sports facilities to the divyangjans, and also to keep a special fund provision for them in the state’s sports policy.