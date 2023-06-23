Complete schemes on time: Lowang

KHONSA, 22 Jun: DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang asked the executing agencies of Tirap district to complete the state and central government schemes within the stipulated timeframe and “as per DPR, while maintaining the quality of the works.”

Reviewing the status of the state government-sponsored and centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) and the “13 saturation trackers of PM’s flagship programme” here on Thursday, the minister also took stock of the “shortfalls and difficulties for saturation of 13 CSS tracker under the PM’s flagship programmes, particularly the social security schemes like the PMJJBY, the APY, and the PMJAY.”

The progress of works under various departments was reviewed, and issues raised by the MLAs and the ZPC regarding implementation of schemes were also discussed.

Deputy Commissioner Hento Karga and Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav also spoke. (DIPRO)