DA discusses strategies to tackle drug menace

TEZU, 22 Jun: Strategies to tackle the drug menace in Lohit district were discussed during a district-level NCORD Committee meeting held here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh chaired the meeting, which was conducted by the district administration in coordination with Guwahati (Assam)-based NCB to discuss the issues pertaining to drug trafficking and illegal opium cultivation in the district.

The DC sought proactive participation from all the stakeholders in making the district free from drugs.

SP Himanshu Nigam informed about the overall scenario of drug abuse in Lohit and the measures taken to curb the menace.

Preparing an action plan and the roles of different agencies were also discussed during the meeting.

Among others, the Lohit ASP, executive magistrates, NCB Guwahati officials, officials of the tax & excise department, and HoDs attended the meeting. (DIPRO)