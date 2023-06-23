Landslides disrupt surface communication in several dists

ITANAGAR, 22 Jun: Landslides triggered by heavy rain have disrupted surface communication in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

Blockages have been reported at numerous points along the Aalo-Pangin road in West Siang district, PWD (Highway) Assistant Engineer Gemar Padu said.

Roads have also been blocked at four places near Lokpeng in Siang district, he said.

“The department has engaged human resource and machinery to clear the debris,” Padu said.

The Pangin-Pasighat road has been hit by landslides, too, resulting in blockages, officials said.

Disruptions have also been reported on the Pasighat-Mebo-Bomjir-Dambuk road near Sissar, they added.

Pasighat Highways Division Executive Engineer Dabe Perme, however, informed that disruptions on roads under its purview have been cleared.

The state has been receiving heavy rainfall in many places for the last few days.

The India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning in East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts on Thursday. It also warned of thunderstorms and lightning in East and West Kameng districts on Thursday. (PTI)