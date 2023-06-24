Haaki Ajing emerge as Dree football champions

PAPU NALLAH, 23 Jun: Haaki Ajing won the final match in the open category of the Dree football tournament, defeating Miichi Unite FC by 3-0 goals, on Friday.

Ligang Bungu of Haaki Ajing scored a brace in the 70th and the 81st minute, followed by Landi Millo finding the back of the net in the 82nd minute.

The second final match, in the veteran category, resulted in a 2-2 draw between Khoñkhuñ Sports Association and Tanw United FC, forcing the teams into penalty shootout, in which Khoñkhuñ SA triumphed, securing a 7-6 victory.

In the third and final match, in the super veteran category, Ball Tulla emerged victorious with a solitary goal scored by Duyu Talley in the 46th minute.

The prizes were distributed by special invitees Tasso Kaya, Padi Hinda, and Nani Rajen, along with senior Tanw elders.

In the open category, Iijan Nuri received the fair play award, Millo Tara claimed the golden glove award, and the golden boot was presented to Landi Millo.

In the veteran category, the fair play award was bestowed on Being Friends Club, while Michi Gumbo was honoured with the golden glove. Bamin Tadu’s exceptional goal-scoring prowess earned him the prestigious golden boot.

In the super veteran category, Khoñkhuñ Sports Association B earned the fair play award, goalkeeper Tadu Ringku secured the golden glove, and Hage Gambo clinched the golden boot.