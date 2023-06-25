Anti-Malaria Month rally

YINGKIONG, 24 Jun: The Upper Siang District Vector Borne Diseases Control Society (DVBDCS) on Saturday conducted a rally here with the students of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya to spread awareness on malaria, as part of the Anti-Malaria Month observation.

DMO Dr Moli Riba, who flagged off the rally, advised the participants to “carry forward the message among other fellow beings to raise awareness on anti-malaria activities carried out by the health department to eliminate malaria.”

DVBDCS consultant Bharoti Dai stressed on “maintaining zero malaria and fully eliminating it from the district.”

Seventy people, including students, teachers, members of the DVBDCS, and others participated in the rally. (DIPRO)