Mein acknowledges contribution of RK Mission in edn sector

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein acknowledged the immense contribution of the Ramakrishna Mission in uplifting the educational scenario of the state “since the early stage of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Mein, who visited the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Girls’ School in Khasso in West Kameng district on Sunday, lauded the ‘swamijis’ and ‘matajis’ of the mission “for dedicating their life for the cause of imparting education to the children, as well as for prioritising the needs of the people since those difficult days.”

He said that the institutions established by the RK Mission in the ’60s and the ’70s, including the RK Mission Schools in Aalo and Deomali and the Sarada Mission Girls’ School in Khonsa, “have produced several engineers, doctors and many qualified civil service officers who are now serving

the state in various capacities.”

Saying that “the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Girls’ School is one of the most ideal schools in the state,” Mein added that the school, which was established in 2010, “has emerged to be one of the model schools in the state.”

He exhorted the students to “become good human beings and bring laurels to the school by adopting human values and qualities imparted to you by the matajis.”

He assured to look into the need for fund for the construction of a protection wall to secure the premises from the adjoining river.

He also assured to enhance grants-in-aid for the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Schools in Khasso (Dirang) and Khonsa (Tirap). (DCM’s PR Cell)