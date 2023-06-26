PGCIL completes construction of interstate transmission line

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has completed the construction of the 132 KV double circuit Roing-Chapakhowa interstate transmission line, connecting Chapakhowa (AEGCL substation) in Assam to Roing (Powergrid substation) in Arunachal Pradesh.

“This prestigious interstate transmission system shall significantly contribute to improvement in power position in Arunachal Pradesh by way of providing yet another connectivity with the rest of the national grid,” the PGCIL stated in a release.

The scheme has been implemented under the North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-10 of the union power ministry.

“The transmission scheme shall be put into operation imminently,” the PGCIL said.