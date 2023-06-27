Int’l Day against Drug Abuse observed

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: The International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking was observed across the state on Monday.

In Itanagar, a team of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), in collaboration with the Naharlagun one-stop centre (OSC) and the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Child Welfare Committee (CWC) observed the day at the anganwadi centre in Sekey Colony with the women and children there.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling informed the gathering that the day is observed across the world to encourage people to quit drug addiction and live a healthy life, “and the day is dedicated specifically to prevent drug abuse and trafficking.”

“The theme of this year’s observation is ‘People first; stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention’,” she informed.

“Today, individual families, as well as society are facing challenges due to the drug problem,” Maling said, and added that “drug addicts should be handled with respect and sympathy, without stigma and discrimination, so that they come out and seek help.”

ICR CWC chairperson Likha Asha spoke about the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and informed that “there is stringent punishment for those who are involved in drug trafficking and there is no leniency for offence committed under this Act.”

Naharlagun OSC case worker Ribbom Riba apprised the gathering of the various services provided by the OSC, while OSC staffer Tadar Sasam informed the children about good touch and bad touch, using pictorial demonstration.

APWWS chief coordinator Yomjum Geyi Jongsam also spoke.

In Namsai, the district administration organised a programme themed ‘Together we can tackle drugs menace’ at the town club on Monday, on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa stressed on “the significance of commemorating the annual event,” and urged all to keep away from drug abuse.

Later, a rally to raise awareness against the drug menace was organised by the district unit of the Nasha Bharat Abhiyan. Among others, government officials, members of the WWS, ANAYA, SEWA and NAA, and more than 150 students participated in it.

Sessions on the ill-effects of drug abuse were also conducted at the rehabilitation centres for the recovering inmates, besides parents and members of WWS and NGOs.

In Upper Siang, the District Health Society, led by DMO Dr Moli Riba, organised an awareness meeting on drug abuse and its prevention at the district hospital in Yingkiong.

Dr Riba advised the participants to “be proactive in curbing the menace of drug abuse” and to “identify early signs of drug abuse among adolescents.”

DDC psychiatrist Dr Karo Teng presented a brief on the harmful effects of drug abuse and its prevention, while NTCP District Programme Officer Dr India Modi spoke on the implementation of the COTPA.

In East Siang, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised a ‘motorcycle awareness rally’ in Pasighat, along with an awareness programme at the drug de-addiction centre in Jarkong to spread awareness on the ill-effects of drug abuse.

The motorcycle rally was organised in collaboration with the Arunachal Bullet Club, the Royal Siang Riders (Pasighat), and the Running Wolves (Namsai). Thirty-two riders from the three clubs participated in it.

The programme at the de-addiction centre was conducted by DLSA retainer advocate Sunny Tayeng, along with project assistant Mum Dai and DDAC nodal officer Dr Oson Borang.

In Changlang district, 700 students and teachers took part in an awareness programme themed ‘People first: Stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention’, organised by the Miao branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) at the government higher secondary school in Miao.

“Food items were donated to the rehabilitation centre, and the APWWS members also had an interaction programme with the recovering addicts,” the society informed in a release.

Miao APWWS member Alisha Lungphi spoke on the NDPS Act, 1985.

Besides this, an anti-drug rally was organised by the All Tangsa Women’s Welfare Society and the Kharsang anti-drug squad to mark the day.

The Namsai APWWS unit also observed the day with youths and government departments.

In West Siang district, the Recovery Club of NGO Mother’s Vision organised an awareness programme against drug abuse.

As part of the programme, former drug users walked from Aalo (West Siang) to Basar (Leparada) – something they have been doing for the last five years to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse.

Jumde Yongam Gamlin appealed to the people to “look beyond the punishment theory while addressing the (drug) problem.”

The day was also observed in other districts of the state. (With inputs from DIPROs)