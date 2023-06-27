Man arrested for raping minor

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: The West Siang police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl, an officer said.

Two men allegedly kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl on 22 June, West Siang SP Abhimanyu Poswal said.

“We have arrested one of the accused, while the other accused is still absconding,” the SP said, without divulging the details, due to the ongoing investigation.

He said that the police have intensified their operation to nab the absconding accused.

Meanwhile, Aalo Women Police Station (WPS) OC Jeshek Pari said that a case under Section 376 of the IPC (sexual assault) along with the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused at the WPS.

The OC appealed to the people having any information about the accused to come forward and share it with the police. (PTI)