NERPC, GoAP to approach Centre with proposal for cross-border power line

TAWANG, 28 Jun: The North Eastern Regional Power Committee (NERPC) on Wednesday decided that the proposal for a 132 KV cross-border transmission line between Lumla/Tawang and the upcoming 600 MW Kholungchhu Hydroelectric Project (HEP) in Bhutan will be taken up with the central government jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the NERPC.

While discussing the challenges and opportunities in the power sector in the Northeast during the 24th technical coordination committee meeting and the 24th NERPC meeting here, the NERPC further decided to take up the proposal for “stringing of second circuit of 132 KV transmission line between Pasighat and Niglok and Pasighat-Roing-Tezu-Namsai of the existing lines for capacity augmentation to meet the power demand in the industrial zone in Niglok IGC and the Namsai SEZ with CMETS, CTU.”

It was also resolved to approach the central government “for financial support for handholding requirement of human resource for O&M of the assets being created under system improvement project and comprehensive scheme.”

NERPC Chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that “power sector holds immense importance as one of the core industries contributing to the Index of Industrial Production,” and added that Arunachal and other states of the NE have faced numerous challenges, such as poor connectivity with the mainland, owing to difficult mountainous terrains.

“However,” he said, “these very challenges also present opportunities for application of innovative solutions to overcome the obstacles and work towards the development of the power sector.”

He further said that the central government has rendered continuous support for the growth of the region, particularly in the power sector.

The meeting was attended by, among others, Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, the Arunachal power minister’s adviser Balo Raja, NERPC Member Secretary KB Jagtap, Power Department Chairman Ginko Linggi, ERPC Member Secretary MS Mondal, and delegates from the northeastern states. (DCM’s PR Cell)