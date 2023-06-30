Alleged accused in minor’s rape arrested

HOLLONGI, 29 Jun: The Papum Pare police solved a rape case involving a 13-year-old girl by arresting the alleged accused from Gohpur, Assam, on Wednesday.

A police source informed that the alleged accused had befriended the victim over the phone from the month of May onwards. On the 20th of this month, he had asked the victim to meet him, and the girl agreed to meet him in good faith.

“He picked her up from the Hollongi gate and took her to the Hollongi bridge in a car. After some time, he raped her inside the car, and, after dropping her near the Hollongi gate, he fled away,” the source informed.

The victim is an adopted daughter of a resident of Hollongi.

Taking cognisance of the matter, a special team, comprising Balijan SDPO Maga Tago and Hollongi Gate IC SI M Hussain, under the supervision of SP Dr Neelam Nega, was constituted.

“It was a challenging case for the team as the victim was unaware of the real name of the accused. After three hours of intensive search on the basis of human, technical inputs and social media surveillance, the alleged accused, namely Tulsi Biskarma, was arrested,” the SP informed.

After following all legal procedures, the alleged accused was handed over to the women’s police station here for further action.

A case (u/s 376 IPC, r/w Section 4 of the POCSO Act) has been registered in the matter.