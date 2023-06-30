SIPPI, 29 Jun: Thirty-two farmwomen participated in a millet recipes contest organised here by the Upper Subansiri KVK on Thursday as part of the International Year of Millets.

A five-member panel, comprising ICDS Supervisor Tonia Riba, Sippi HGB Yanu Sippi, Sippi AFA Tumbo Soki, Mom Akang from the medical department, and KVK Head (i/c) Nyape Bam, judged the contest, which featured recipes such as tami mih, tami chi chi, tami mirum, mikim tayin, mikin yenam, etc.

“Based on scoring of judges on different parameters, winners were selected and awarded with trophy and certificates,” the KVK informed in a release.