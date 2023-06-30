Committee to deal with sexual harassment formed

YUPIA, 29 Jun: The Papum Pare Local Complaints Committee (LCC) for sexual harassment at workplace has been constituted with advocate Nani Modi as its chairperson.

The other members include DMO Dr Komlin Perme, Labour Officer Higio Nassum, EAC Dani Rikang, ICDS DD Aroti Tayeng, Techi Natu, and Chukhu Tadap.

The committee will also receive complaints of sexual harassment at workplace from establishments having less than 10 workers, or if the complaint is against the employer of any establishment without an internal committee.

In Papum Pare rural areas, the ADCs of Kimin, Sagalee and Balijan, the Doimukh SDO, and the Mengio EAC will be the nodal officers of their jurisdictions and ensure that complaints are received and forwarded to the LCC within seven days.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 was enacted to tackle the menace of sexual harassment at workplace, and to ensure dignity and respect for women at workplace. (DIPRO)