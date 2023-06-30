TRIHMS team implants AICD in patient

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAHARLAGUN, 29 Jun: For the first time in the state, a medical team of the state’s lone medical college, TRIHMS, implanted three Tesla MRI compatible dual chamber automatic implantable cardioverter defibrillators (AICD) on Thursday.

The AICD was implanted in a 37-year-old female with cardiac sarcoidosis and severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction. The AICD prevents cardiac arrest in a person.

The patient had initially gone to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai for the same treatment, but later opted to go for the procedure at the TRIHMS.

The team that performed the operation included cardiologist Dr RD Megeji (associate professor), Dr Tony Ete (assistant professor), cath lab technician Nilutpal Goswami, and OT Nursing Officer Joram Moni.

Till date the cardiology department of the TRIHMS has performed over 70 operations to implant a permanent pacemaker, and continues to do it on a regular basis.

The team expressed gratitude to the patient, the anaesthesiology HoD, the OT in-charge, the TRIHMS CMS, the TRIHMS director, and the state government “for having faith in the cardiology team.”

“With the installation of the cath lab, we look forward to performing more lifesaving cardiac procedures within Arunachal Pradesh, thereby circumventing financial and mental burden and also decreasing the risk of imminent death from cardiac-related problems,” a member of the team told this daily.