DC irked by failure to implement PMAY (G)

PASIGHAT, 29 Jun: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu on Thursday convened an emergency meeting with the gram panchayat members (GPC) of Bosing-I and -II and the 60 beneficiaries of the PMAY (G) of the two areas to discuss the failure to implement the scheme, since the beneficiaries have not completed constructing houses within the time period provided to them, “even after the disbursement of the first installment.”

He expressed disappointment that the beneficiaries have not even started constructing houses, “even after the disbursement of sanctioned fund which had been credited into their respective accounts.”

“The PMAY (G) is to meet up at a given time as per the order in the scheme directed,” the DC told them, and added that “it is the responsibility of every beneficiary under this scheme to complete the first phase of house development in time to take the altogether benefits of this scheme.”

Directing the beneficiaries to complete the construction work under the first phase by this December, he said that the beneficiaries would otherwise be “treated as defaulters under this scheme.”

Besides the GPCs and the beneficiaries, the meeting was attended by DRDA Project Director T Padung. (DIPRO)