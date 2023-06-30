Wild dog rescued from village

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 29 Jun: A wild dog was rescued by the villagers of Yoka in Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The members of the Bakha organisation here, who have been working for wildlife conservation for the last few years, took the animal in safe custody, and handed it over to the officials of the forest department in Maro on Thursday.

The Daporijo DFO said that the authority of the biological park (Itanagar zoo) has been informed about the rescue, and that a team of officials from there is likely to reach Daporijo soon to adopt the rescued dog to rehabilitate it.