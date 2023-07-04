SDP on sewing machine operation ends

MIAO, 3 Jul: The NABARD-sponsored 47-day skill development programme (SDP) on ‘sewing machine operators’ for unemployed women concluded at the TR Camp here in Changlang district on Monday.

The training programme was conducted by the Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), in collaboration with the Choephelling Tibetan Service Cooperative Society Ltd.

More than 30 unemployed rural women from the Choephelling Tibetan settlement attended the comprehensive training programme, which was aimed at equipping the trainees with skills to become proficient sewing machine operators.

Addressing the valedictory function, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy highlighted the developmental interventions of the NABARD in the district, and expressed confidence that “the acquired skills will enable the trainees to establish their own businesses, or secure employment in the garment industry.”

The trainees showcased garments created by them during the function. Certificates of completion were also presented to them.

The BLCCT recognised the top five designs with awards.

The district administration, in collaboration with the BLCCT, contributed 10 sewing machines to support the trainees in their future endeavours, the NABARD informed in a release.