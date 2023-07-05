Issues not individual crucial

Modi Vs Opposition

By Dhurjati Mukherjee

A journalist and BJP MP, in a recent article, mentioned that the party has to overcome Opposition unity with “an aggressive marketing of Modi, his domestic achievement and his tall global standing”. What is striking in a pluralist democracy, is why should a national political party portray just one leader? This in the backdrop that conclaves towards Opposition unity have already begun with the first held in Patna and the next scheduled at Bengaluru. And it’s clearly emerging that the BJP will be fighting the elections with Modi as the mascot and the harbinger of all development. Obviously, this is being viewed as a trend towards autocracy mirrored in an individual, a growing tendency criticised globally.

The other point is the so-called “global standing of Modi”, wherein number of reports have questioned his ‘autocratic’ mode of functioning, fomenting Hindu nationalism and exploiting the minority communities, specially Muslims. The functioning aids spreading social disharmony, jealousy and violence through what is commonly said to be hate speeches.

Apart from 75 members of the US Congress who wrote to President Biden urging him to discuss with Prime Minister Modi the need to protect human rights and democratic values in India, former US President Barak Obama, joined the chorus pointing out “there’s a strong possibility that India, at same point, starts getting apart and we have seen what happens when you start getting these kinds of large internal conflicts”. Besides, Harvard history professor, Maya Jasanoff accused Modi of “presiding over the nation’s broadest assault on democracy, civil society and minority rights in at least 40 years”.

Recall the joint statement of political parties on boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi, asserting it should have been done by the President, being the Head of State. The pointed out: “When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from Parliament, we find no value in a new building. . . We will continue to fight in letter, in spirit and in substance – against the authoritarian Prime Minister and his Government and take our message directly to the people”.

However, it’s distressing that autonomy in political parties, not just the BJP, has been on the wane and all power is concentrated in a single leader or a small group of leaders fora country of India’s size. This goes against the principle of effective decentralisation, which is the basis of a functioning democracy. And because of this trend, inclusiveness and vibrancy in the democratic polity is lacking.

As a result, the oft-repeated emphasis of a balanced and judicious development has not become a reality in the country, as projects and programmes both at Central and State level are planned at the highest level without consultation and the real needs at the grass-root level are seen to be mostly ignored.

In its preparation for the 2024 polls, the Congress recent report card on the Centre is worth a mention. It points to rising prices of food items with cooking gas cylinder cost skyrocketing to Rs 1100 (from Rs 410 during its era) and large-scale unemployment and underemployment. It states: “the prices of all essential commodities have relentlessly risen since 2014, even though oil prices have fallen from $100 per barrel to $70 per barrel over the same period. Youth unemployment has risen to 30-40% while real wages have fallen for the poor”. On prices it said that petrol had jumped from Rs 55 to Rs 90 a litre, mustard oil from Rs 90 to Rs 143, wheat and flour prices from Rs 22 to Rs 35 and milk process from Rs 35 to Rs 53. Additionally, demonetisation and GST destroyed small businesses without eliminating black money.

The Congress has questioned: “Why is inflation and unemployment skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich becoming richer, and the poor become poorer? Why is public property being sold to Modi’s friends even as economic disparities are increasing”. Some economists are of the opinion that the BJP government has ignored vital aspects and sought to help select business groups, directly or indirectly. This is borne out by the documentation of Jean Dreze who found that growth rate of real wages between 2014-15 and 2021-22 was below 1% per year for both farm and non-farm workers. Surely, not an achievement!

The Congress, which sees itself as the main Opposition, is following up on its poll victory in Karnataka, by reaching out to the disadvantaged sections. The State government has proposed to increase the guidance value of properties by 15% in its quest to ramp up revenue to fund its five poll guarantees. The revision of the guidance value every year had not been increased since 2019 apparently to favour the rich and the upper middle class. With the change to be implemented it shall help in generating resources for the economically weaker sections.

It is also going to tom-tom ‘Right to Health’ initiative providing healthcare to the poor and the marginalised sections of society in Rajasthan, which unfortunately is witnessing internal political fissures. Other than the Modi factor alone, the BJP-ruled states would do well to pick up cues and popular schemes from the Opposition States and tie up loose ends to reach out to the electorate with its own report card. Modi’s popularity is said to be on the wane given a stagnant rural economy. Unless there is greater investment in infrastructure in rural areas, the only objective of the party in projecting Modi may not help in getting votes. People realise that livelihood concerns are far more important for the growing youth population joining the workforce. Moreover, wages must increase at the grass-root level for a minimum standard of living.

There is not much time left for the BJP to change or refurbish its strategy of development before some States, specially Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh go to the polls. How it fares here, however, would be a barometer for 2024 elections and help make a realistic assessment of steps to be taken to overcome Opposition unity moves.

The BJP needs to do its homework well. Only tall claims or a tall leader may not bring the majority seats it has in Parliament. Plus, it can’t count on a recent CSDS poll that indicated that the General elections will be pretty close with 43% favouring a third chance for the Modi government as against 38% who oppose it. Attempts should be made to figure out who these 38% are and what kind of platform can potentially wean them? The emphasis for one would have to be on offering bare necessities and better livelihood. And, convincingly. — INFA