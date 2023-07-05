BARAP, 4 Jul: Over 1,100 people from seven villages in Lazu circle of Tirap district benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar [SAD] camp organised by the district administration at the KGBV School here on Tuesday.

Tirap DC Hento Karga, who also attended the camp and interacted with the villagers, told them to drink boiled water and maintain good health and sanitation practices to avoid waterborne diseases.

Emphasising on institutional delivery, he urged the people to “avail benefits under the Dulari Kanya scheme and create awareness on the CMAAY.”

Later, the DC, along with the DHO visited the nursery of one Kijen, of Longliang village. [DIPRO]