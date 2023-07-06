Meet held to bring amicable solution to boundary issue

RAGA, 5 Jul: A meeting was held to bring an amicable and lasting solution to the boundary problem between Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh and North Lakhimpur district of Assam at Bomte Boori Boot Ground here on Tuesday last.

In the meeting, MLA Tarin Dakpe reiterated the terms of MoU which was signed between the government of Arunachal Pradesh and government of Assam in presence of union minister for home affairs Amit Shah. He also appealed to the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to maintain peace and tranquility along the border.

The meeting was also attended by Kamle deputy commissioner Adong Pertin,

SP Taru Gussar, HoDs, PRI members, HGBs and GBs and senior citizens.

Later in the day, the MLA also inspected the 2000 MW NHPC project and interacted with the general engineers and officers.

He further congratulated the executive director and his team for timely completion of the project which is expected to be commissioned in December, 2023.

The MLA also inspected many ongoing developmental projects and SDO office, Dullungmukh. (DIPRO)