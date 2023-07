ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: Arunachal bagged two gold and two bronze medals in the Wako India Senior National Kickboxing Championship- 2023, which ended in Jalandhar, Punjab on Wednesday.

Robin Deori and Tana Tagi Tara won gold medals in K1 and Point Fight events respectively, while Kabak Mallam and Tassar Yagung won the bronze medals.

While Mallam won her medal in full contact event, Yagung- won in Point Fight event.

The team was led by Bialok Ragit and Hem Taye.