Society calls for public hearing before starting mining operation

KHARSANG, 5 Jul: Kharsang Socio-Economic Development Society (KSEDS) has appealed to the authorities concerned to hold a public hearing before the commencement of mining operations in the Namchik-Namphuk coal mine in Changlang district.

The society made the appeal after ‘successful’ auction and awarding of the mine to Coal Pulz Limited Company.

“Our appeal for a public hearing is rooted in the principles of democratic decision-making and community participation. We firmly believe that the opinions and concerns of the people should be acknowledged and considered before proceeding with mining operations in Namchik-Namphuk coal mine. This public hearing will enable us to gather valuable insights and work towards a balanced and sustainable approach to development,” KSEDS president Sanjay Kimsing, said in a press release.

“The Namchik-Namphuk coal mine holds significant importance for the Kharsang area in particular and Arunachal as whole. The KSEDS firmly believes that a public hearing is crucial to address any concerns, gather community input and ensure transparent decision-making processes regarding the establishment of mining activities in the area,” the release said.

“The KSEDS recognizes the potential economic benefits that mining operations can bring in, such as job creation and infrastructure development. However, it is equally important to carefully consider the potential social, environmental and cultural impacts that may arise from such activities,” it said.

It further said that the public hearing will provide an opportunity to all to voice their concerns, share opinions and contribute to the decision-making process.

It appealed to all stakeholders, including community members, experts and representatives of relevant government agencies to actively participate in it.

“Their engagement will help shape the decision-making process and ensure that the interests of the community and the region are adequately represented,” the release added.