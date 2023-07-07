DA team explores Penru cave

DAPORIJO, 6 Jul: A team of the Upper Subansiri district administration, led by DC Mika Nyori, visited Lebri village in Baririjo circle, where they interacted with the villagers and explored the natural cave, locally called Penru liipiik (cave), near the village.

The team also comprised DTO Jemar Jeram Dubi, DFO Boken Pao, DPO Tapak Ragni, DMO Dr Kaya Lapung, and PWD EE Lardik Kare, besides others.

The Penru cave is believed to be one of the largest natural caves in the Northeast. It has 17 chambers and holes, and space for over 150 persons.

Noting the cave’s potential to be turned into a tourist attraction, the DC emphasised the “importance of sustainable tourism and conservative efforts in unlocking the hidden potential of the cave.”

He gave assurance that “construction of CC steps (to the cave) will be placed on priority basis during my annual action plan via the PMGSY Liagi-Baririjo road to Penru cave for making it accessible to visitors.”

The DTO advised the people to “maintain the spirit of hospitality towards guests,” and to “protect and preserve the cultural and natural scenic beauty of the village and keep the village clean and green to embrace tourists.”

The DFO advised the villagers to refrain from wildlife hunting “as the flora and fauna are integral to attracting tourists.”

APO (M) Margo Hai also spoke. (DIPRO)