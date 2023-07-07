Schemes’ implementation reviewed

HAWAI, 6 Jul: Implementation of various central and state government schemes in Anjaw district was reviewed during a district-level monitoring committee meeting chaired by DC Talo Jerang here on Thursday.

Officers from various departments presented briefs on the status of the schemes being implemented by their departments. They also highlighted the challenges faced by their departments, and suggested ways and means to deal with the challenges.

Panchayat leaders highlighted the key areas of development in the district.

ZPC Soblem Pul, ZPMs, representatives of the CALSOM, and government officers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)