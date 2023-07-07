Rijiju assures to help W/Siang develop

AALO, 6 Jul: Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju assured to “help all the pending projects related to the overall development of West Siang district.”

Chairing a virtual DISHA meeting with West Siang DC Penga Tato, Leparada DC Mamata Riba, Lower Siang DC Marto Riba and Siang DC Atul Tayeng, along with the ZPCs HoDs, and PDs of the four districts on Thursday, Rijiju expressed satisfaction over the performance of various departments of the four districts, and asked the DCs to send the reports of all CSS schemes to his office. (DIPRO)