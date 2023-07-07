Itanagar all set for 5th jr boys’ nat’l boxing c’ship

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: Itanagar is all set to host the 5th Junior Boys’ National Boxing Championship from 9 to 14 July.

The prestigious event will take place at the Don Bosco College ground in Itanagar, which boasts excellent facilities and accommodations for all participants.

The Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) expressed gratitude to the Boxing Federation of India for granting it the opportunity to organise the national championship.

AABA secretary-general Teli Kahi said that “this event is the first national-level tournament in Arunachal Pradesh since the country’s independence, as well as the 26th year of the AABA’s existence,” while AABA vice president Biri Chattum said that the championship would have a positive impact on the youths of Arunachal Pradesh.

“With over 500 boxers from 26 states participating, this tournament will promote boxing as a sport and foster national integration,” the AABA stated in a release.

As the boxing fraternity eagerly awaits the inauguration on 9 July, all eyes will be on Arunachal as it steps into the national spotlight to showcase its enthusiasm for sports and its ability to host a grand event that will leave a lasting impact on the youths of the state and the nation as a whole.

Earlier on Thursday, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng, along with Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago, Kahi, and Chattum handed over the boxing sandos to Team Arunachal.