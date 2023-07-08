Sikkim: Army conducts cleanliness, plantation drive at Tsomgo Lake

GANGTOK, 7 Jul: Indian Army personnel of the Trishakti Corps on Friday took part in a ‘cleanliness-cum-plantation drive’ at the tourist hotspot of Tsomgo Lake and adjoining areas in Gangtok district, an official said.

The drive was part of the ‘Olive green defending green’ initiative.

The event marked the culmination of a series of environmental awareness campaigns and cleanliness drives undertaken by troops of the Hilli brigade from June 2023 onwards, the official said.

The initiative was undertaken by Hilli Warriors in coordination with various stakeholders, including the forest & environment department, Chips Market Committee representatives, Sikkim Police representatives, and members of the local panchayat committee of Chhangu village.

A joint interaction was carried out with senior forest officials by Indian Army officials.

Issues related to waste management, water conversation, tourist behaviour and the need for environmental conservation for future generations were discussed.

A pledge to adopt sustainable, environmentally-friendly practices to safeguard the environment was undertaken by all participants. (PTI)