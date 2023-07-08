Delhi HC’s remark on religious structures is welcome

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that religious structures are treated equally and policies on religious structures are applied equally. The court made the remark while hearing a petition filed by the Delhi Waqf Board, anticipating the demolition of a 150-year-old mosque at the Sunehri Bagh Road roundabout in New Delhi. There should be equality while demolishing any religious structure. It is often seen that religious structures belonging to the minorities are mostly targeted. The religious structures belonging to the majority are mostly spared.

This kind of action sends out a very wrong signal. It is good that the Delhi High Court has sent out a positive message by calling for treating every religious structure in the same way. Hope the authorities will take note of it. India is always seen as a very tolerant nation. However, of late its image has taken a beating due to growing religious intolerance. The minorities have been feeling ill-treated by the present regime. The people’s trust lies with the court in such situations. Therefore the Delhi High Court’s remark has given a ray of hope to the citizens of India.