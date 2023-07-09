Van Mahotsav celebrated

YINGKIONG, 8 Jul: The 74th Van Mahotsav was celebrated in Upper Siang district on 7 July by organising plantation drives.

Health Minister Alo Libang, DC Hage Lailang and HoDs participated in a tree plantation programme near the Simong village welcome gate, organised by the environment & forest department.

Van Mahotsav was also celebrated in Mariyang subdivision.

In Lower Dibang Valley district, the RIWATCH celebrated Van Mahotsav by planting saplings in headquarters Roing. Among those who participated were RIWATCH executive director Vijay Swami, Drs Nandini and Pushpa, RCML Research Officer Komdong Darang, retired archaeology department director Sharma, and Research Officers Sapna and Bamili Lingi.

In Dirang (West Kameng), the 30 Bn SSB and the 4th IRBn, in collaboration with the ADC office, organised a mass plantation drive on Saturday. They planted approximately 12,000 saplings in various locations. (With inputs from DIPROs)