Meeting on NRIMAP held

NAMSAI, 8 Jul: A meeting in connection with the launch of the ‘natural resources inventory for micro level agricultural planning (NRIMAP)’ by the State Remote Sensing Application Centre (SRSAC), in collaboration with Hyderabad (Telangana)-based RSI, was held here on Friday.

RSI CEO Dr BVV Ramana Kumar apprised the participants of “the updated district boundaries, transport networks, and drainages,” and how the maps can be used to “assess the suitability of different crops to be cultivated in the district.”

SRSAC Director Dr Liagi Tajo said that “the project has huge scope of application, especially for agriculture, horticulture and work departments,” and informed that “Namsai is one out of three districts where the project is being implemented on prototype basis.”

DPO Dr K Sharma enumerated the areas of applicability of the project, and informed that “crop selection for cultivation can be done using GIS information, and the entire project will ultimately aid in development of the agriculture and allied sectors.”

Among others, Namsai DC CR Khampa, the ADC, and HoDs participated in the meeting. (DIPRO)