Retired PI passes away

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PANGIN, 8 Jul: Retired political interpreter (PI) Tapang Taki passed away in his home village, Pangin, in Siang district on 7 July, following a brief illness.

Born to late Tapur Taki and late Yago Mize Taki on 15 August, 1927 in Pangin village, Taki was appointed as a chaprasi in 1946 by PLS James, the then political officer of the British government, in Pasighat, and, after two years, he was appointed as a PI.

During that time, the entire Adi belt, including Mechukha and Galo areas, was under one single district, Siang, and he therefore was posted to all the prominent places of the district.

He retired in 1984 in Aalo.

Taki, along with late Boken Ete, was instrumental in the establishment of the Ramakrishna Mission School (RKMS) in Aalo. He donated his land in Rigo village, and it was on this plot of land that the RKMS was first established.

Taki is survived by three sons and two daughters.