Meritorious students felicitated

Competition is more about fighting your own battle: DC

NIGLOK, 10 Jul: “Competition is more about fighting your own battle. No one can be successful without fighting everyday battles. If you win the everyday battle, you win the war. Students should incorporate smartness and work hard to achieve great heights in life,” said East Siang DC Tayi Taggu on Monday, addressing students, parents, and teachers of the Sainik School here during a function to felicitate the school’s meritorious students.

The DC commended the students and the school for securing 97 percent first division marks in its maiden attempt in the recent Class 10 board exam.

He urged the toppers to remain true to the school’s motto, ‘Education, Character and Nationalism’, and wished them success in their future studies.

He said also that “teachers play a pivotal role in motivating students in the field of cleanliness, healthcare, personality development, and hygienic living.”

The DC presented mementoes to all five students of the school who topped the Class 10 exam.

The students are Zingbai Tali (district topper), Hage Abing, Aditya Raj, and Sanghe Khandu.

The DC also felicitated the achievers in the East Zone Football Tournament that had been held in Punglwa, Nagaland. The students are Ato Tai Pordung (Sub-junior Intra Group E) and Phutong Wangsu (Junior, Intra Group E).

Sainik School Principal Praveen Kumar Pola presented a brief on the importance of career counselling, and informed that “state-of-the-art laboratories, obstacle course and NDA motivational hall have been established for preparing Class 11 with focus on NDA, JEE (for Naval Academy) and NEET (for AFMC).”

Pola acknowledged the efforts put in by the management, staff and parents which helped the students secure excellent results, and urged the students to “build new skills, stay morally upright and absorb good values from the people all around us and make life worthwhile by being compassionate and working diligently. (DIPRO)